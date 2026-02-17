HQ

Silent Hill 2 is rightly considered one of the absolute masterpieces of the horror genre - a game that not only scared, but also shook, questioned and lingered long after the credits had rolled. It is a narrative tour de force centred on guilt, grief and self-denial, where the game mechanics are subordinate to the story rather than the other way around.

Compared to the games, not least the first three, which are timeless masterpieces, the film adaptations seem like somewhat banal cash grabs that simplify everything Silent Hill stands for. The magic is simply not there, and the horror remains rather superficial, even though the very first film seemed to understand the importance of atmosphere and mood.

It is clearly tempting to dwell on comparisons with the games, and with Return to Silent Hill there was still some hope that Christophe Gans would build on the lessons learned from the first film and give us fans the adaptation we had all dreamed of and hoped for. Nuanced, raw and chilling psychological horror.

The scenes are often reminiscent of poor cosplay.

This is an ad:

Unfortunately, that is exactly what Return to Silent Hill is not. A film that is not only a monumental failure on most levels, but also somehow manages to be even worse than the already tragically awful Silent Hill Revelation with its laughable 3D. This is, without exaggeration, the worst film of the year so far - an epithet that I unfortunately believe will stick with it throughout 2026.

Where Silent Hill 2 was groundbreaking, Return is rather laughable. Where the game scared and upset, Return manages at best to give you a chronic headache and severe nausea. It's so deeply frustrating, because the conditions were there - at least on paper. After all, Team Silent's masterpiece was groundbreaking because of its story and how the game approached horror in a way that had not been experienced in the medium before.

But Gahns somehow manages to mess it all up, and after a clumsy introduction where James Sunderland meets Mary Crane on a road outside Silent Hill, the film jumps forward a few years. Mary is suddenly gone, and James is an emotional wreck. One night later, a mysterious letter appears, and no, it's not an invitation to Hogwarts, but an invitation for James to visit the abandoned town, which certainly looks quite okay - complete with all the twisted and tormented monsters - but where everything mostly just feels like a cheap façade.

"Nasty" little creatures that bare their teeth and growl.

This is an ad:

James wanders on, meeting Angela, Eddie, Laura and, of course, Pyramid Head - without anything really leaving a lasting impression or raising any questions. Creepy things that go "ooga booga" in the dark - complete with loud sound effects. Because that's how it should be - apparently.

The longer the film goes on, the more it turns into a collection of loosely connected sequences. Events and locations from the game are seemingly slavishly ticked off like a bullet list, completely devoid of emotional weight or narrative logic. Tired postcards that fail to engage in the slightest, and when the credits finally roll, it's hard not to want to collapse in utter disappointment.

The sad thing is that there are occasional glimmers of light here and there. Blue moths fluttering around mannequins, the shadows from James' torch casting ominous shadows along dark corridors, and some creatures that actually manage to be genuinely unpleasant. These are the moments you remember, but very little of the story that Gahns tries to present.

The result is a whole that is not only very plastic and artificial, but also almost completely devoid of everything that belongs to Silent Hill 2. Gahns seems to have completely misunderstood the source material, and the emotional foundation is conspicuous by its absence. Instead, the void is filled with cheap jump scares and questionable CGI. As an adaptation of one of the gaming world's most acclaimed works, Return to Silent Hill is a total and complete disappointment - completely devoid of substance and as loud as it is remarkably lifeless.