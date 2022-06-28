Return to Monkey Island to be temporarily exclusive on Switch for the console version

HQ

Much has been said about Ron Gilbert's return to Monkey Island and his new artistic approach. What he himself called the "Manhattan Project of video games" has shown its first gameplay during the Nintendo Direct Mini that you can see below, and it has certainly dispelled any doubts about the new vision for this new canonical Monkey Island instalment.



We got to see some of the more endearing characters returning to the series, including the cook, Murray the skull, the three pirate captains, the ever-imposing LeChuck and, of course, Guybrush Threepwood himself, who stars in the game.

Nintendo also announces that the Switch will be the first console to have Return to Monkey Island in its library, as it will be a temporary exclusive for this console and will be released this year, although it does not specify when. The PC version will be released at the same time, while the Xbox and PlayStation versions will arrive later in 2023.