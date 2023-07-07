Return to Monkey Island launching on mobiles later this month

HQ

One would have thought that the fans would have been really happy to get a proper new installation in The Secret of Monkey Island franchise, but unfortunately, this didn't seem to be the case.

There was a ton of complaints on both art direction and the story before the game was even released, and the director (and creator of the franchise) Ron Gilbert ultimately stopped talking about the game because of all toxic comments. Ultimately, the game was released and fortunately delivered everything we could ever ask for, and now it's time for more people to enjoy this instant classic as Return to Monkey Island is coming for Android and iOS on July 27.

Check out the trailer for this portable version below. Also, remember that this isn't the only Monkey Island related goodness we're getting this summer, as the free Sea of Thieves expansion The Legend of Monkey Island launches for PC and Xbox on July 20. Plenty too look forward to for pirate wannabees!