Return to Monkey Island launches next month

Guybrush Threepwood is back, as we all hopefully already know, in a new Monkey Island after more than a decade of absence, and it's a comeback that hasn't gone unnoticed. Ron Gilbert was recently forced to shut down his Twitter when the new design was revealed to the public. In fact, there were no sweet words uttered when it was revealed to be a more "modern" style and after the storm of criticism, Gilbert stopped updating altogether with the following statement:

"It's an amazing game and everyone on the team is very proud of it. Play it or don't play it but don't ruin it for everyone else. I won't be posting anymore about the game. The joy of sharing has been driven from me."

But here we are. Finally. With a release date ready. September 19 is it for both PC and Nintendo Switch. If you pre-order, you'll also get a "completely hands-off".