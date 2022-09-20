Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Return to Monkey Island

Return to Monkey Island gets glorious launch trailer

The mighty pirate Guybrush Threepwood is back!

HQ

Yesterday was a big day for all pirate wannabees as it was the International Talk Like a Pirate Day. This was celebrated in style with the launch of Return to Monkey Island, where Ron Gilbert is back with a new adventure starring Guybrush Threepwood (a mighty pirate according to himself, and pretty much no one else).

As is tradition, this was followed by a launch trailer, which you can check out below. Return to Monkey Island is out now and we have a review brewing that will be published as soon as possible.

HQ

