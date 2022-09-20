Return to Monkey Island gets glorious launch trailer

HQ

Yesterday was a big day for all pirate wannabees as it was the International Talk Like a Pirate Day. This was celebrated in style with the launch of Return to Monkey Island, where Ron Gilbert is back with a new adventure starring Guybrush Threepwood (a mighty pirate according to himself, and pretty much no one else).

As is tradition, this was followed by a launch trailer, which you can check out below. Return to Monkey Island is out now and we have a review brewing that will be published as soon as possible.