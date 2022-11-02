Return to Monkey Island, Football Manager 2023 and more coming to Game Pass

HQ

You should know the drill by now: a new month means that Microsoft presents what Game Pass subscribers can expect from its first two weeks. November 2022 is no different and after the absolutely magnificent October (which included titles like Deathloop, Grounded, Scorn, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and of course Persona 5 Royal), it seems like we'll get spoiled once again.

Amongst other things, we can look forward to the new Monkey Island adventure, which was previously a console exclusive for Switch, the latest Football Manager, and also the seemingly quirky Pentiment.

Check out the full list below:

• The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC)

• The Walking Dead - A New Frontier - The Complete Season (PC)

• The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season (PC)

• Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 3

• Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 8

• Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 8

• Vampire Survivors (Console) - November 10

• Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 15

• Somerville (Console and PC) - November 15

As usual, there are also some games leaving the subscription service. Even though it included a few interesting games, we doubt this will come as a major blow to anyone. Make sure to play them before they are removed, and Game Pass subscribers also have up to a 20% discount off them if you wish to keep any.

Leaving November 8

• Football Manager 2022 (PC)

• Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Leaving November 15

• Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC)

• Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC)

• Next Space Rebel (Cloud, Console, and PC)

• One Step from Eden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

• Supraland (Cloud, Console, and PC)