Return to featherweight? McGregor weighs 145 pounds, Dana White reveals

Conor McGregor, the former UFC lightweight champion who once flaunted a 190-pound "monster" physique, may be heading back to featherweight, according to UFC president Dana White.

Speaking with Logan Paul on Impaulsive, White confirmed he's been in constant contact with McGregor and revealed the Irish star is walking around at 145 pounds, well before any weight cut for a potential UFC return.

"Why the f*ck are you gonna fight Conor? He's 145, 155 pounds," White said, dismissing Paul's suggestion of a bout. McGregor hasn't fought in over four years, but at featherweight, he could face opponents far smaller than 6'2" Paul, whose weight exceeds 200 pounds.

While McGregor's return remains unconfirmed, fans are already speculating about a potential UFC White House return and who could face him in 2026, assuming the comeback is real. As always, Dana White's updates leave as many questions as answers.