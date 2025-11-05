Return of Chinese astronauts delayed after spacecraft hit by debris

HQ

The return to Earth of three Chinese astronauts has been postponed indefinitely after their Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was struck by orbital debris, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

The crew, who flew to the Tiangong space station in April, had been scheduled to return this week after a six-month mission. Their replacements, the Shenzhou-21 crew, arrived over the weekend and were expected to complete a routine handover before departure.

Spacecraft safety under review

According to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the spacecraft is believed to have been hit by a small piece of debris while in orbit. "To ensure the health and safety of the astronauts and the successful completion of the mission, the originally planned return on November 5 will be postponed," the CMSA said.

Authorities have not specified when the impact occurred or when the return might take place. Earlier this week, state media showed both crews sharing a meal prepared in Tiangong's first space oven, suggesting no signs of concern before the announcement.

Backup rescue plan on standby

Chinese aerospace communicator Yu Jun, known online as Steed's Scarf, said that if the spacecraft is deemed unsafe to re-enter, a "plan B" would be activated, deploying the standby Shenzhou-22 spacecraft and Long March 2F rocket already on emergency alert.

Commander Chen Dong, leading the Shenzhou-20 team, currently holds China's record for the longest cumulative spaceflight, more than 380 days in orbit, and has conducted six spacewalks, the most by any Chinese astronaut.

China continues to expand its manned space program, having launched 37 missions and six crewed flights. The country aims to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030 and has signaled its intention to welcome international cooperation on Tiangong, as Chinese astronauts remain barred from the International Space Station under United States law.