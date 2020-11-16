RetroMania Wrestling has its release date confirmed in new trailer

If you are as disappointed as us with the last couple of WWE offerings, let us brighten your Monday by telling you that RetroMania Wrestling has gotten a release date - and it isn't too far off either. If you've missed this gem, it is the spiritual sequel to WWE Wrestlefest from 1991.

It offers pixelated wrestling and quite a few stars that should be well known among wrestling-marks, like The Legion of Doom, Tommy Dreamer, and John Morrison. RetroMania Wrestling launches on February 26 for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, and Xbox One. There's no mention of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X yet, but as those are backward compatible, this isn't really an issue.

Check out the trailer below and head over to the official homepage for more information. Sure looks like good, old fashioned wrestling, doesn't it?