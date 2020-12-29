Retro-inspired shooter Rogue Invader will launch February 21, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Fans of retro shooters now have another date to add to their calendars, as Squishy Games' Rogue Invader has been confirmed to be releasing February 21, 2021. Being completely in black and white, the title has a look and feel reminiscent of the original Game Boy.

Back in 2015, the Rogue Invader sadly failed to reach its Kickstarter goal of $14,825, and its campaign was cancelled. Luckily though, it appears the devs kept busy on the project and were able to see it through to fruition.

The game's Steam page reads: "In Rogue Invader, YOU are the invader attacking the alien horde in this genre-flipping roguelite shooter. Game-play resembles 1-Bit black and white old-school games, with modern touches and HD graphics."

Thanks, PC Gamer.