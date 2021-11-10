Retro-inspired platformer Narita Boy is receiving a physical release on PS4 and Switch

HQ

Retro-inspired platformer Narita Boy is set to receive two separate physical releases via Limited Run Games on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Both a standard retail release and a collector's editor will be available for pre-order starting November 12 on the distributor's website.

The collector's edition (which can be seen below) retails for $74.99, and it contains a cassette soundtrack, a floppy disk, a techno-sword pin, and a poster. The standard edition, on the other hand, lacks these goodies, but can be purchased for a more attractive $39.99.

These aren't the first physical editions of Narita Boy to surface. Earlier this year, a special one-off Techno Edition retailing for $10,999.99 was released, and it included an arcade unit, tailor-made controller, and the game's soundtrack. We're still unaware whether anybody paid this ludicrous amount, though.