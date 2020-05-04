Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Huntdown

Retro-futuristic action game Huntdown releasing next week

The retro-futuristic 16-bit action-platformer Huntdown is available for pre-order now, set to release next week.

Are you ready for some mayhem? If you're planning on picking up a copy of Easy Trigger Games' arcadey action-platformer Huntdown, we hope you are. The developer and publisher Coffee Stain Studios announced that the game is set to release on May 12, i.e. next week, on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. Pre-orders are open for PC (exclusively via Epic Games Store), Switch and Xbox One users right now.

Huntdown features local co-op for two players, three larger-than-life playable characters (Anna Conda, John Sawyer and Mow Man), a whopping 20 retro-futuristic levels, plenty of weapons for you to go to town with and so many targets for you to take down. Take a look at the brand-new trailer below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Huntdown
HuntdownHuntdown

Related texts



Loading next content