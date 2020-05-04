Retro-futuristic action game Huntdown releasing next week

Are you ready for some mayhem? If you're planning on picking up a copy of Easy Trigger Games' arcadey action-platformer Huntdown, we hope you are. The developer and publisher Coffee Stain Studios announced that the game is set to release on May 12, i.e. next week, on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. Pre-orders are open for PC (exclusively via Epic Games Store), Switch and Xbox One users right now.

Huntdown features local co-op for two players, three larger-than-life playable characters (Anna Conda, John Sawyer and Mow Man), a whopping 20 retro-futuristic levels, plenty of weapons for you to go to town with and so many targets for you to take down. Take a look at the brand-new trailer below.