Retro Studios hires Blizzard and Dice top talent

The development of Metroid Prime 4 was a tragedy. Nintendo announced the game was being made by an unknown developer (rumoured to be Bandai Namco) but then everything was cancelled and restarted by the team at Retro Studios. This was over a year ago, and it seems like Retro Studios has now entered full production on the game.

Thanks to LinkedIn, we now know that Adad Morale has joined the studio as Lead VFX Artist on Metroid Prime 4, and he is a well know veteran known to deliver. He has previously worked on Battlefield V at Dice, Project Ragtag (the cancelled Star Wars game) at the now-defunct Visceral Games and Blizzard.

Earlier this year, we reported that Jhony Ljungstedt from Dice (worked on Battlefield, Star Wars Battlefront and Mirror's Edge as art director), joined Retro Studios, which means he is now joined by a fellow Dice colleague, and it seems like Retro Studios is really growing with great talent - which promises great things for Samus' return.

Thanks VGC