Retro shooter Ion Fury has gone gold for consoles

Voidpoint and 3D Realms announced that Ion Fury, the first-person action game inspired by classic 90s shooters that released for PC last year, has officially gone gold for PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. The announcement was made on Twitter, with an image of the game being played on a Nintendo Switch Lite.

In the tweet, the developer also added some words of wisdom; "Soon on a console near you - but not too near, and wash your hands."

No official release date has been set, but we'd guess it will happen pretty soon considering.