Retro Rewind - Video Store Simulator, a video game that brings back the nostalgia for video rental shops is now available

Video rental shops, cybercafés, phone boxes... There were loads of key aspects of life for people who grew up in the 90s that vanished overnight. Perhaps I'm talking like an old man (even though I'm barely 30), but it's true that younger generations don't understand certain things that were part of everyday life for older people. I often look back fondly on those days when you'd go to a video shop and could even rent video games, play them over the weekend and return them on Monday.

Luckily, I'm not the only one who misses video rental shops, and Blood Pact Studios has released Retro Rewind - Video Store Simulator, a video game where we can run our own video rental shop and enjoy all the good and bad that comes with it, such as renting out VHS tapes and managing customers, charging late fees and penalties, and, of course, upgrading and customising our shop. You can watch the trailer below.

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What did you think? If you lived through the golden age of video shops or are simply curious to learn a bit about our recent past, this game might be just the thing for you.