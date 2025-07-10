Retro racing bliss: Old School Rally gets full release trailer

HQ

Old School Rally is finally here. Complete with everything we nostalgic old-timers dream of: '90s aesthetics, digitized engine sounds, snow, gravel, and asphalt. Developed by Frozen Lake Games and published by Astrolabe Games, the game has spent quite some time in Early Access but is now heading for a full release just in time for the holidays.

The new trailer showcases loads of cars, tracks, and a deliciously retro synth banger playing in the background that instantly transports us back to the golden days. A demo is available starting today for Playstation 5 and Switch, and you can check out the fresh trailer down below. It's also worth mentioning that the game will support steering wheels - a very welcome surprise.

So, is Old School Rally something you're revving up for?