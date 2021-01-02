Retro platformer Stardash is coming to Nintendo Switch this January

If you're a fan of 90s' classic platformers, something similar to Super Mario Bros, then Stardash might be the right game for you. This title was originally released in 2011, then it received the remaster treatment in 2018 and landed on many modern devices and platforms, now you can find it on PC, iOS and Android.

Back in September last year, it was announced that the game is also coming to Nintendo Switch, the perfect home for many great indie games. Now we finally know when exactly the release date is. From the product page on Nintendo eShop, we can see that Stardash will land on the hybrid console on January 7, 2021.

The game description reads:

"Not just the looks of a classic game, also the gameplay of a classic platformer. This game is NOT EASY! you have an endless amount of lives, so you can quickly restart a level when you miss a jump, get hit by an enemy, get bitten by a plant, get hit by a spiky-ball, crushed by big statues, run onto spikes, get hit by a wasp, or any of the other many ways you'll get stopped in your run.

BUT when you do complete a level, the rush you get will keep you coming back for more, and more, and more, and..

Unlock special temple levels by finding hidden keys, unlock a flip-mode by completing a level both within the time set, and also by collecting all the coins in a level.

Stardash is all about the gameplay thrown at you in awesome retro graphics and original chiptunes. "

Are you ready for some retro fun?