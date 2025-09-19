Retro gaming fragrances are launching just in time for Christmas
Fancy smelling like a C64 or Spectrum?
Have you always dreamed of smelling as piquant as an old 1980s game console? Congratulations—British company Andrews has the product for you. Even though it might sound like a joke at first glance, these "premium perfumes" are the real deal, released in a limited edition and inspired by some of the dustiest classic machines: the C64, Spectrum, ZX80, and ZX81.
Each 100 ml bottle of "fine fragrance" will sell for around £30, though sadly only in the UK. The scents vary in character: spray yourself with C64 Pour Homme and you'll exude a powerful, sophisticated musk of citrus, florals, and patchouli. Prefer Spectrum? Expect vibrant bergamot, woody notes, and a deep musk. ZX80 aims for an elegant, slightly feminine vibe, while ZX81 promises "aromatic freshness" with leather and lavender.
The idea of these retro-inspired scents is enough to make any nostalgic gamer weak at the knees. They hit UK shelves just in time for the Christmas rush—perfect for that old-school nerd in your life. Which fragrance would you pick?