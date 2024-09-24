Retro Games on The Spectrum: "It has all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a modern console"

HQ

You might not be familiar with the Spectrum family of home computer consoles, but that's because they were popular over 40 years ago. With the resurgence of mini and retro consoles, the folk over at Retro Games has been making an effort to bring back Spectrum devices, something we're set to see in full this November when The Spectrum makes its arrival.

During our time at Gamescom, we had the chance to meet up with Retro Games co-founders Paul Andrews and Chris Smith to learn more about The Spectrum and how it's been built to hit all the relevant nostalgic targets while still being usable in today's technological climate.

Smith said, "We spent a lot of time and a lot of detail on getting the rubber keys to feel exactly as they did back 40 years ago, and the equipment they used to make these cables back then doesn't exist anymore. So, you know, we had to reinvent that just to, you know... basically undo the refinement that's happened over the last four years to get to be exactly as everyone remembers it feeling like, really."

Andrews then added, "I should add that the interface, the UI that people are going to see, it's a very modern one. It's one that they'll be used to. As well as actually obviously replicating the original machines, it has all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a modern console. And it's also very much a family machine. It's not just for hardcore. It's good for kids. It's good for adults. It's a really all-round machine."

To learn more about the technology inside The Spectrum, be sure to watch the full interview with Retro Games below.