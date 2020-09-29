Retailers apologise for shortages after Sony confirms PS5 allocations

You're watching Advertisements

Retailers have started to reach out to customers who recently pre-ordered a PlayStation 5, with some told that they won't get a new console until some point in 2021.

According to a report over on the ever-reliable VGChronicle, retailers were given their allocations of PS5 consoles by Sony yesterday, and shortly thereafter it became clear that there won't be enough to go around, at least not at launch.

The first reported pre-order problem came via ShopTo, who admitted they wouldn't be able to provide the affected party with a console on day one, although no further details were confirmed and they were at least offered "priority" for a digital console if one became available.

Following that, the Irish arm of GameStop reached out to a number of unlucky customers, and in their note, it was made clear that pre-order fulfilment was expected to happen at some point in 2021.

This follows a similar note sent by Amazon last week that warned their customers of stock shortages around launch, on November 12/19 (you'll find more on those release dates here).

It's clear that demand is high for the PlayStation 5, with pre-orders taken on September 16 and September 25 already proving insufficient.

