Retailer claims PS5-related announcement coming tomorrow

The Guildford branch of High Street retailer Game has today seemingly confirmed some sort of PS5 announcement is coming tomorrow, although the tweet that announced the news has since been deleted.

Luckily for everyone, we have it on record, with the retailer's statement reading thus:

Those awaiting preorders and have Ryi. Please standby for updates. PS5 have scheduled an announcement tomorrow so things are about to kick off this week. #Guildford

However, while of course this could be genuine and it would make sense given how earlier today Microsoft confirmed the Xbox Series S and its price, this PlayStation Blog post, penned by former Gamereactor editor Gillen McAllister no less, claims that this week is all about the PSVR, and "there'll be no PS5-related news" to look forward to.

That being the case, perhaps it's best if we all scale back our expectations for now, and take this talk of announcements with a pinch of salt.

The PlayStation 5 is due to land this November, and at the time of writing Sony has yet to confirm the exact date and how much it will cost.

In the meantime, if you're a PSVR owner, stay tuned because this week should have some announcements for you as Sony "spotlight some upcoming games coming to PlayStation VR, including some announcements and updates for previously revealed PS VR titles."