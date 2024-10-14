Retailer Argos is cancelling pre-orders for PS5 30th anniversary edition consoles in the UK without giving any reason

HQ

If you were quick with a mouse click and credit card number to pre-order a PS5 30th anniversary edition console (Standard or digital) at UK retailer Argos, you should take a look in your email.

This morning a significant number of users and shoppers at the shop who had pre-ordered the limited edition (and already highly sought after on online trading sites) were met with an email from the shop stating that their pre-order had been cancelled, with no further explanation given.

"We're very sorry to inform you that we're unable to fulfil your PS5 30th Anniversary Edition pre-order," said the retailer.

"We will automatically process a refund back to your original payment method.

"Please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience this has caused."

Naturally, users are very, very angry about this information, and even more so when they are not offered a new opportunity or even an explanation. VGC's sources report that the cancellation has been en masse, so there will be a lot more commotion in the coming days.

Apparently the problem is specifically focused on pre-orders of the consoles, and not 30th anniversary edition peripherals like the Dualsense controller models, so there's still hope of getting a nice commemorative souvenir without having to crawl to a greedy reseller on the internet.