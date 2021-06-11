Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
news
Gungrave: G.O.R.E.
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Resurrection of Gungrave: Gore will have to wait until 2022

No updates on the development were made, since the game needs more time in the oven.

Studio Iggymob from South Korea announced the PS4 version of the third-person action game Gungrave: Gore back in 2019, together with gameplay clips and an extensive CG trailer. The return of the iconic "badass antihero" Beyond the Grave was scheduled to release in 2020, but fans will have to wait another year to get their hands on this brutal adventure.

Despite many months passing since the original announcement, the developers were unable to show us anything new during the presentation we visited last week. What we know right now is that Gungrave: Gore will be a single player experience that is slated to release next year on PC and consoles. Hopefully the game will take shape in the near future.

