Resume games on Xbox Series X even after a console reboot

One of the earliest announced features for Xbox Series X was that you will be able to resume several games to quickly get in and out just where you left off. That means you can play Halo Infinite with a friend, who suddenly needs to buy milk and Oreos, and just switch over to Cyberpunk 2077 and resume your adventure without any loading. When your friend gets back, you can once again jump into Halo Infinite in a heartbeat.

But this feature is actually cooler than we first thought. As Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb has now revealed this works even if you've rebooted or updated your console:

"I had to reboot because I had a system update, and then I went back to the game and went right back to it. So it survives a reboot."

