Results from first matchday in Conference League 2025/26

HQ

UEFA Conference League has started on Thursday, October 2, the first of six matchdays of the league phase, running until December. This young competition was somewhat watered down last year given the presence of Chelsea, an European giant, recent Champions League winner, who predictably thrashed all rivals, including the final against Real Betis.

This year, without a clear favourite among the clubs, many from Northern and Eastern Europe and the Balkans countries, the competition is wide open for surprises. These are the results from the first matchday:

UEFA Conference League results from October 2