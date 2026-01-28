Results from Champions League matchday 8 and who has been eliminated
These are the results of every Champions League match played at the same time.
The league phase of the Champions League - league phase has ended, with the final table showing the eight teams that go to round of 16, those in play-offs and those eliminated. As results from one match could affect others, all games were played at the same time, so it was hard to keep track to every result, specially with late goals and table changes.
If you missed them, here are the results of Champions League games on Thursday February 28:
- Ajax 1-2 Olympiacos
- Arsenal 3-2 Kairat Almaty
- Athletic Club 2-3 Sporting CP
- Atlético Madrid 1-2 Bodø/Glimt
- Barcelona 4-1 Copenhagen
- Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid
- Club Brugge 3-0 Marseille
- Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
- Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Villarreal
- Liverpool 6-0 Qarabağ
- Manchester City 2-0 Galatasaray
- Monaco 0-0 Juventus
- Napoli 2-3 Chelsea
- Pafos 4-1 Slavia Prague
- Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle United
- PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Bayern Munich
- Union SG 1-0 Atalanta
Teams that have been eliminated: Marseille, Pafos, Union Saint-Gilloise, PSV, Athletic Club, Napoli, Copenhagen, Ajax, Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Praha, Villarreal, Kairat
The results also caused Inter Milan, PSG, Newcastle, Juventus, Atlético de Madrid and Atalanta to fall into play-offs, while Benfica earned their place in play-offs after thrashing Real Madrid.