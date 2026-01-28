Results from Champions League matchday 8 and who has been eliminated

HQ

The league phase of the Champions League - league phase has ended, with the final table showing the eight teams that go to round of 16, those in play-offs and those eliminated. As results from one match could affect others, all games were played at the same time, so it was hard to keep track to every result, specially with late goals and table changes.

If you missed them, here are the results of Champions League games on Thursday February 28:



Ajax 1-2 Olympiacos



Arsenal 3-2 Kairat Almaty



Athletic Club 2-3 Sporting CP



Atlético Madrid 1-2 Bodø/Glimt



Barcelona 4-1 Copenhagen



Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid



Club Brugge 3-0 Marseille



Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt



Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Villarreal



Liverpool 6-0 Qarabağ



Manchester City 2-0 Galatasaray



Monaco 0-0 Juventus



Napoli 2-3 Chelsea



Pafos 4-1 Slavia Prague



Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle United



PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Bayern Munich



Union SG 1-0 Atalanta



Teams that have been eliminated: Marseille, Pafos, Union Saint-Gilloise, PSV, Athletic Club, Napoli, Copenhagen, Ajax, Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Praha, Villarreal, Kairat

The results also caused Inter Milan, PSG, Newcastle, Juventus, Atlético de Madrid and Atalanta to fall into play-offs, while Benfica earned their place in play-offs after thrashing Real Madrid.