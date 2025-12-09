ReStory is a chilled out management simulator about restoring Y2K-era devices

As part of the Wholesome Snack Showcase, we were just treated to a first glimpse of developer Mandragora's upcoming project, ReStory. This is a delightful and chilled out story-driven shop management simulator, a game that is all about giving gadgets and devices a second life through your tender-loving care and expertise.

Set in mid-2000s Tokyo, the aim is to manage and run a small shop that specialises in restoring Y2K-era devices, with this stretching from phones to cameras to music players, and even iconic game consoles, even officially licensed products from Atari. With this in mind, you'll need to interact with customers, fix up their devices, reap the rewards, and all while following a storyline with branching narrative elements that change depending on your choices.

ReStory will get a public playtest on Steam first, but as for the official launch date, the game is slated to debut in 2026 on PC via Steam. Publishing duties are being handled by tinyBuild.