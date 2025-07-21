Restore the health of the planet by cleaning up alone or together with Clean Up Earth

It seems that public concern about climate change and global warming comes and goes depending on what time of year it is, but more impact can always be created in summer, as the record highs we experience year after year (especially for us in the northern hemisphere) are putting the health of many people, especially vulnerable groups, to the test.

That is why it is also important to give space to games like Clean Up Earth, a quiet ecological cleaning simulator in which we will have to explore a polluted world full of rubbish that we will have to collect and eliminate so that nature can regenerate itself, alone or with friends. Although the development of the game is already well underway, it will be released on PC (Steam) early next year, but first we will have a Kickstarter campaign whose funds will go to pay for the console version and new features for the game.

"During the research for Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission, we saw both the human impact on ecosystems and the deep connection players have with the natural world," says Eric Zmiro of Magic Pockets. "With Clean Up Earth, we wanted to create a game that was enjoyable to play, relaxing, rewarding and gently reminded us that even small actions can make a real difference."

The studio also plans to make Clean Up Earth a driver of social change by collaborating with real-world nature conservation associations and initiatives.