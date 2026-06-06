Restore the bond between humans and dragons in Dragon Shelter this September

Dragon Shelter, the new farming sim from Wild Forest Studios and Curve Games, has its release date. The game, which sees you take on the role of a fantasy hero who'd rather befriend dragons than slay them, is heading our way this September.

The game takes place in a world where the bond between humans and dragons needs restoring. You as the player are given the task of restoring that bond, and will transform abandoned lands into thriving homesteads and towns.

You'll grow crops, gather resources, befriend dragons and townspeople in Dragon Shelter. The game launches on PC on the 24th of September.