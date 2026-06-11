Restaurant owner goes viral after rejecting influencer's $1,800 Offer

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A conversation between a restaurant owner and an influencer has gone viral after being posted online, sparking a heated debate about paid collaborations and how small businesses are expected to pay large sums for exposure.

It all started when Wasil Daoud, a food influencer who reportedly has several million followers on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, contacted a small restaurant in Pittsburgh and offered various "collaboration" packages, with the restaurant owner expected to pay between $1,200 and $1,800.

Troy Beck, who runs the restaurant, declined and then shared the conversation himself on social media, where it quickly went viral. However, the situation escalated rapidly when Daoud threatened legal action if Beck did not take down the post.

Beck did not buckle under the threat and kept the post up while saying:

"Stop charging small businesses to eat for free"

Daoud is yet to make any public statement on the whole ordeal.