"Restarting" Pirates of the Caribbean is a priority at Disney

While it's a pretty common opinion to say that the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise took a bit of dip in quality in the fourth and fifth films, fans still absolutely adore the pirating series. Disney has not been quiet in its attempts to get more Pirates out there, and in the past there have been reports of all manner of spinoffs and new movies, including one starring Margot Robbie in the lead role, which is now seemingly dead in the water. But just because Disney has faced hurdles with getting more Pirates out there doesn't mean that it isn't being worked on.

In a profile by the New York Times on Disney's live-action production chief, Sean Bailey, it's mentioned that getting Pirates back in theatres is a "priority" for the production company. As for what this will look like remains to be seen, but there is mention of "restarting" the film series.

Bailey does note that there is a story being worked on, which "honors the films that have come before but also has something new to say," however it's unclear as to whether this will see Johnny Depp starring as Captain Jack Sparrow in the film at all, as right now no commitment has been made between Disney and Depp.

How would you like to see the future of Pirates of the Caribbean unfold?