Respond to my email or be fired: Elon Musk gives second chance

Elon Musk's latest move to overhaul the U.S. federal workforce is causing a stir, as he doubles down on his controversial demand for employees to prove their worth—or risk losing their jobs.

After a weekend email that instructed workers to outline their accomplishments or face termination, Musk is giving federal employees another shot to respond. This comes after pushback from various government agencies. Some, like the U.S. Treasury Department, are still urging compliance, while others, such as the Pentagon, have refrained.

Despite this backlash, Musk, appointed by President Donald Trump to spearhead a massive government downsizing effort, remains unwavering in his pursuit of efficiency, even as his so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has already axed more than 20,000 jobs. As federal employees wrestle with the uncertainty of Musk's demands, unions and agencies continue to push back. For now, it remains to be seen how this clash will reshape the future of the federal workforce.