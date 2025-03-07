Respawn's unannounced multiplayer FPS game has been cancelled

HQ

It appears that Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has cancelled an unannounced multiplayer FPS game.

This news comes from TheGamePost, which caught a LinkedIn post by former Respawn employee Emilee Evans, which revealed that the game she had been working on for the past year had been shut down.

While we don't know what exactly this game was, it was believed that it could have been a brand-new IP. Evans also noted in her post that after the project was shut down, she is left looking for work, which indicates the same is true for others hired for the project.

As part of EA's restructuring, another Respawn game was cancelled earlier in the year, and it seems that the focus for the studio is primarily going to be Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi. Titanfall fans are just going to have to keep hoping anything will come their way.