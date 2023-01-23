Respawn's new Star Wars game could be multiplayer

HQ

Respawn announced it was working on a new Star Wars first-person-shooter back in 2022, and while it did state that the title was going to have more of a single-player focus, it appears that multiplayer elements could be making their way in.

A job posting for a Senior Gameplay Software Engineer at Respawn (thanks, Insider Gaming) says it is for the studio's Star Wars FPS team. It also states in its Desired Qualifications section that it is looking for experience in a multiplayer title from the new employee.

This doesn't necessarily confirm we'll be seeing multiplayer in the FPS, but it does certainly suggest that either PvE or PvP multiplayer could be on the way.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the current focus over at Respawn, but once that has been dealt with, perhaps we'll see more about this mysterious first-person-shooter.