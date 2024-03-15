Respawn's Apex Legends team hit with layoffs

HQ

Do you know that gag in The Simpsons opening? The one where Lenny is fixing up a new "days without accidents" sign and slips off the ladder, revealing there have now been 0 days without accidents. Reporting on the games industry makes one become a Lenny, except instead of accidents we're always talking layoffs.

The suits can't seem to get enough of people losing their jobs, and as spotted by VGC, as part of wider cuts by EA, people working on Apex Legends at Respawn have been laid off. "After 20 Seasons of Apex and 5 years at Respawn nearly to the day, my job has been made redundant and I have been laid off," wrote social media lead Alex Ackerman.

"It sucks seeing some of the people I've worked with for almost 3 years now get let go. Hopefully, they land on their feet sooner rather than later," wrote level designer Aaron Stump.

Considering the fiscal year is nearly up, it could be that we're still not through the worst of the layoffs, as companies will want to broaden their profit margins even more.