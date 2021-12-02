Respawn pulls the original Titanfall from sale

HQ

Respawn Entertainment has announced that it will be pulling the original Titanfall from sale starting today. The 2014 shooter will also be removed from subscription services such as EA Play starting on March 1, 2022, but servers will remain active for the foreseeable future.

Within a statement, Respawn reassured fans that expanding the Titanfall universe still remains a focus. It reads: "Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn's DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future. This franchise is a north star for the caliber of experiences we will continue to create here at Respawn."

Why did Respawn decide to make this decision? Well, it looks like they are starting to wind things down for the shooter, as it has been around since 2014. We also can't imagine that player numbers will be as strong as titles such as Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends.