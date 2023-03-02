Respawn may already be planning a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

HQ

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may not have even been released yet, but it seems we may already be looking to the future of the series. Or, at least Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's director Stig Asmussen is looking to make Cal Kestis' story a trilogy.

Speaking to IGN, Asmussen said that there were plans for a second game even before the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. "We were already talking about the second game," he stated. "I mean, frankly, we were talking beyond. And these are conversations that, when we're breaking this story with Lucasfilm, it's like: 'Well, where are we going with the second game?'"

"We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place," Asmussen continued. "What the stakes were going to be, what the tone o the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there's ideas of what we could do beyond that as well."

"I always wanted to see this as a trilogy," he added. This means that even by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's end we're likely not going to be done with Cal Kestis. Of course, this depends on the success of the upcoming game, but if the reception to it is anything like the welcome Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order got, Respawn won't have anything to worry about.