Respawn lays out the roadmap for the next year of Apex Legends

HQ

Fair play to Respawn, if you like your video game developers being transparent about what they plan to bring to their video games, you certainly can't scoff at the latest roadmap announcement from the Apex Legends creator.

In a blog post, Respawn has laid out the foundations for the next year of Apex Legends, noting that between today and April 2027, there will be as many as five seasons coming to the battle royale game, these spanning Season 28 through Season 32.

While Respawn will no doubt allot more time to each and every season to ensure that it gets the time in the spotlight it deserves, the roadmap does give a taste of what each will bring, and while you can see the full roadmap below, we've also summarised it for you too.

Season 28 - February-April 2026:



New Feature: Hardlight



Legend Rework: Fuse



Legend Updates: Catalyst, Bloodhound



2x Wildcard events



Season 29 - May-July 2026:



New Legend: Skirmisher



Respawn evolution update



Mobility and quality-of-life updates



2x Wildcard events



Season 30 - August-October 2026:



Legend Rework: Recon



Weapon and looting overhaul



World's Edge Competitive update



3x Wildcard events



Season 31 - November 2026-January 2027:



Legend Rework: TBA



Akimbo weapon



Battle Royale mode update



2x Wildcard events



Season 32 - February-April 2027:



New Legend: TBA



Legend class overhaul



Major map update



2x Wildcard events



What are you most excited to see in the next year of Apex Legends?