news
Apex Legends

Respawn lays out the roadmap for the next year of Apex Legends

Five seasons are planned between now and April 2027.

HQ

Fair play to Respawn, if you like your video game developers being transparent about what they plan to bring to their video games, you certainly can't scoff at the latest roadmap announcement from the Apex Legends creator.

In a blog post, Respawn has laid out the foundations for the next year of Apex Legends, noting that between today and April 2027, there will be as many as five seasons coming to the battle royale game, these spanning Season 28 through Season 32.

While Respawn will no doubt allot more time to each and every season to ensure that it gets the time in the spotlight it deserves, the roadmap does give a taste of what each will bring, and while you can see the full roadmap below, we've also summarised it for you too.

Season 28 - February-April 2026:


  • New Feature: Hardlight

  • Legend Rework: Fuse

  • Legend Updates: Catalyst, Bloodhound

  • 2x Wildcard events

Season 29 - May-July 2026:


  • New Legend: Skirmisher

  • Respawn evolution update

  • Mobility and quality-of-life updates

  • 2x Wildcard events

Season 30 - August-October 2026:


  • Legend Rework: Recon

  • Weapon and looting overhaul

  • World's Edge Competitive update

  • 3x Wildcard events

Season 31 - November 2026-January 2027:


  • Legend Rework: TBA

  • Akimbo weapon

  • Battle Royale mode update

  • 2x Wildcard events

Season 32 - February-April 2027:


  • New Legend: TBA

  • Legend class overhaul

  • Major map update

  • 2x Wildcard events

What are you most excited to see in the next year of Apex Legends?

Apex Legends

