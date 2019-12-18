Cookies

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn job listings hint at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel

There are several openings on the Star Wars team, which seem to be helping with a "third person action/adventure game".

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order was a hit when it released last month (you can see how much we enjoyed it in our review), making it the fastest-selling Star Wars digital launch, and now a new report from GamesRadar indicates it may be getting a sequel.

Respawn is advertising for a Senior Character Artist, Level Designer, and Senior Software Engineer, all of which will join the Star Wars team for a "third person action/adventure game", at least according to the last listing.

This doesn't necessarily confirm that it's a Fallen Order sequel, but it sounds along the right lines, especially considering the success of the game for EA.

Just recently Respawn's Brand Strategy Director Charlie Houser told GamesRadar that "we would love to continue making awesome experiences and stories and keep telling that story in Star Wars" too, so it seems Respawn is keen to do more with the universe.

Would you like a sequel?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderScore

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"This is the best Star Wars title that EA has released since it acquired the license to make games set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away."



