Respawn is working on a single player Apex Legends game

We've known for a while that Respawn Entertainment is working on a single player FPS, but the finer details for that very project have been hard to come by. Today, as part of a range of job listings on the developers website, it's starting to become apparent that this very single player game will be set in the Apex Legends universe.

And this is because the listing for Senior Engine/Systems Engineer - C++ states that the applicant will be working on a "Apex universe FPS incubation project". There's not much other information about the project yet, but the listing does state that applicants will "design, build, and maintain technology that enables the team to create engaging gameplay and fantastic experiences."

To add to this, the listing for the Hard Surface Artist for the same Apex incubation project, states, "we are looking for a talented and experienced Mid-Level 3D Hardsurface Artist to help build a brand new Respawn single-player adventure."

Furthermore, this listing continues by saying, "this new single-player title is a developer's dream playground with the freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits."

While Respawn is still keeping its cards close to the chest on this project, one thing it does confirm is that it won't be a new Titanfall game.