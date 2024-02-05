Respawn is making Apex Legends easier to play for its 5th anniversary

HQ

While I appreciate what Respawn has created with Apex Legends, I personally haven't been a regular of the game for a matter of years. In that time, a whole slew of changes altered and mostly improved the whole experience, but with this rampant forward motion comes the complications associated with FOMO (fear of missing out). This isn't an Apex-specific problem as it affects all long-running live video games, but regardless of the wider issue that FOMO presents, Respawn is looking at tackling the problem as part of the battle royale's fifth anniversary.

As part of a behind-closed-doors event involving many of the Apex development team, I've been given a deep glimpse into what Year 5 of the battle royale will look like, and how Respawn is also implementing a variety of changes that seemingly are meant to make the game fundamentally less complicated to play. I've collated and summarised each of these new additions to show just what fans have to look forward to when Apex Legends: Breakout season arrives on February 13.

Breakout

Yes, the new season is called Breakout. It will be the 20th season and will mark the beginning of the fifth year of Apex Legends, a year where the battle royale will celebrate its fifth anniversary too. If you've been following the game you won't be surprised to hear that this season will bring the regular doodads: a new map, new game modes, balance changes, gameplay changes, a new story thread, and so forth. Much of this will likely only excite long-time Apex fans, so if you want to know more about which guns are being nerfed or which map POIs are being adjusted, you'll just have to wait for the actual patch notes. Here, I'm going to focus on the bigger picture changes.

Legends Upgrade System

A while back, Fortnite introduced a new mechanic that allowed players to level-up while in-game, to unlock new helpful perks and skills (i.e. faster sprint speed, for example). Apex is introducing something similar with its Legends upgrade system.

The idea here is that as you play and generally do the things that are expected in a match (kill enemies, loot crates, play your class role) you will gain Evo. Evo is effectively experience, and when you get enough of it, you'll increase in level and will be able to select an upgrade that affects how your Legends operate. This could see an ability doing something fundamentally different, or could be more tuned to how your weapons work. For example, when reviving an ally, they get up on 40HP instead or your shotguns could get auto-reload. You'll be able to level four times in each game, and each level will feature increasingly powerful and better upgrades, with core decision points taking place at levels two and four.

As for Evo, Respawn has stated that there will be additional ways to acquire this, including by activating Evo Harvesters or by finding Evo caches in loot chests.

Armor Updates

This is tied to Legends upgrading, as Respawn has removed lootable armour from Apex altogether. Instead, as you level up, you'll also get a better shield to go with it. Level one will be the common tier and level four will be the legendary tier. The aim here is to make it clearer which armour an opponent is wearing before engaging in battle with them, and also to reduce some of the random nature of the gameplay.

Respawn did confirm that shield swapping will still be available in some form, as a new Shield Core item is being introduced, which acts as an armour charge, and will allow allies to provide each other with temporary overshields.

Crafting Update

This is a very quick but important change: crafting is essentially being removed. When you visit a Replicator now, you'll find that it can only produce medkits, shield batteries, ammo, and squad mate banners, and while you can use these Replicators entirely for free now, you can only ever visit each Replicator once per game.

Ranked Update

Ranked is returning to a format that once worked. First of all, Ladder Points are being sacked off and in their stead Ranked Points are coming back. Why? Because it just makes more sense. Secondly, the Ranked scoring model is being adjusted to be more rewarding to kills, with a bonus placed on eliminating higher ranked players (with this known as the Challenger bonus). Placing still matters, but if you slay out, you'll be rewarded more than the happy camper crouching in a bush just to net a top five finish. Speaking about top five finishes, if you rack up a streak of them, you'll get additional RP for your efforts. Lastly, the Ranked rewards screen is being adjusted so that it's clearer and much easier to understand where your RP is coming from. Woohoo!

Straight Shot - The New Limited-Time Mode

For the more casual audience, Respawn has come up with a new limited-time mode that aims to significantly increase the pace of Apex in general. Known as Straight Shot, this mode is all about speed, and to manage this, a fair bit of the player choice has been taken away. You no longer choose where you drop, you're instead thrown into a random POI on a map, which you will share with another team, and it's up to you to decide to fight them for control of the POI, or instead to run away/live peacefully with one another's company.

To further enhance the pace of this mode, looting has been adjusted so that you simply pick up fully-kitted out weapons. There will still be rarity systems in place, but this will instead define the number and quality of the attachments on the weapon, and not relate to specific components. When you stack this up with other core gameplay changes, and the fact that you can queue into new matches from the spectate screen (cutting out unnecessary loading screens between games), Straight Shot could be one of Apex's most thrilling modes yet.

5th Anniversary

This will be a major celebration of all things Apex. Maps will be adjusted with new visual flairs that reflect the occasion, i.e. banners, flames, and confetti dotted about. Likewise, Respawn will be giving away and offering up ways to get loads of free content, such as one free Heirloom skin, and even permanent access to six Legends (Seer, Fuse, Rampart, Mad Maggie, Loba, and Valkyrie) should you complete challenges related to each during the event's duration.

Mixtape, Narrative, and Consoles

If all of this wasn't enough, Breakout will be bringing a new Mixtape map that is inspired by each of the other Apex maps and known as Thunderdome. There will even be new story beats to follow, and to help people pick up on former narrative threads, an Apex Museum is being added that gives brief glimpses at previous story events. On this topic, to make the story easier to follow, Respawn is dialling back on the multimedia narrative approach and now only seeing core story evolve within the Apex game, with only more minor lore angles being explored elsewhere. Respawn also promises more game modes for this year, so stay tuned in that regard.

Finally, perhaps the biggest and most awaited bit of news for console Apex fans, the game will finally be supporting 120 FPS action on PS5 and Xbox Series X systems, with PS5 players (and those who use a DualSense on PC) getting access to haptics and adaptive features too.

That is about the main gist of what's planned for Breakout and Year 5 of Apex Legends. The season is set to arrive on February 13, so you won't even have to wait too long before being able to check it out.