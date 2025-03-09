Respawn focuses on other projects - No plans for a new Titanfall game anytime soon

HQ

Respawn Entertainment, known for its Titanfall games, reportedly has no plans to develop a new installment in the series in the near future. Insider Jeff Grubb mentioned in a podcast that the studio is focusing on other projects and does not intend to return to the Titanfall franchise at this time.

During the podcast Jeff Grubb said:

They Want To get out of like the business of trying to make a bunch of other games.

There have been previous speculations about a potential Titanfall 3, but these rumors have not led to any concrete confirmations. Instead, Respawn has dedicated its efforts to other titles, such as the successful battle royale game Apex Legends, which is set in the same universe as Titanfall.

While fans continue to express their desire for a sequel, current information suggests that no new Titanfall game is in development. Respawn appears to be concentrating on expanding its existing projects and exploring new opportunities within the gaming industry.