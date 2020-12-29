Respawn Entertainment working on new IP

You're watching Advertisements

Respawn Entertainment was founded ten years ago, mostly by ex-Infinity Ward members after a big quarrel with Activision. Since then, the studio has released several great games (Titanfall series, Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) that proves they know how to do entertaining action.

Right now, they are looking for a Software Engineer. Nothing strange about that as major teams are looking for new staff all the time. But this job posting reveals something interesting. The person applying shall "join a small new team being formed to develop a brand new IP".

The part about a new IP is also mentioned again further down in the ad. Unfortunately, that is about everything we know, but at least it is nice to know that Respawn is working on things outside their own franchises and Star Wars.