Respawn Entertainment is reportedly working on a new IP

Developers should be careful not to spoil the surprise of their upcoming projects within job listings, shouldn't they? We reported earlier that job listings had been spotted for a first-person RPG from inXile Entertainment, and now one has surfaced suggesting that Respawn Entertainment is working on a new IP.

The now deleted job listing was for a 'generalist software engineer' for the team's 'new IP incubation team,' PC Gamer confirms. Other than this, not much other information was provided to suggest what the project might be like in terms of its scope and gameplay.

We can say that we're thoroughly excited for another Respawn IP, however, as both Titfanfall and Apex Legends (two original properties from the studio) are standout shooters in their own right.

Respawn's most recent project Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond launched last month. You can check out our review of the game here.

Thanks, PC Gamer.