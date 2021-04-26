Respawn Entertainment and Oculus Studios are now Oscar winners

You're watching Advertisements

The 93rd annual Academy Awards (the Oscars) concluded last night, and despite a whole range of Hollywood's best being named and recognised for their work over the past year, two video game companies also managed to land a win.

For the Best Documentary (Short Subject) award, the World War II drama Colette that was directed by Anthony Giacchino ending up being the award recipient. Colette is a short film that was co-produced by Respawn Entertainment and Oculus Studios for part of the Gallery Mode in Respawn's virtual reality title Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (you can check out our review of the game over here).

Respawn acknowledged the victory in a tweet that stated, "We're over the moon about Colette's Best Documentary (Short Subject) #Oscars win tonight! From Vince, Peter, and all of us at Respawn, we are humbled and honored. Thank you."

Telling the story of Colette Marin-Catherine, Colette is about a member of the French Resistance who is returning back to Germany for the first time since the end of the war, where she visited places of her past, including the concentration camp where her brother was murdered. You can watch the documentary in full on The Guardian's website, as the publication was known to help publicise and spread awareness for the film.