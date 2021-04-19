Respawn announces Apex Legends Mobile

You're watching Advertisements

Respawn Entertainment has announced that Apex Legends will in fact be coming to mobile devices, in an all new version of the game called Apex Legends Mobile. This title will be free-to-play and will be coming to Android and iOS devices when it does launch, although that day does seem to still be quite a while off.

Apex Legends Mobile will be a standalone version of the game that features no crossplay compatibility with the PC or console versions. The title is being handled by a "dedicated team" at Respawn, but it is a "collaborative effort" between the Apex teams created with some help from "a partner studio that's well known for building world-class mobile games", as game director Chad Grenier stated in a press release.

The mobile version will also feature its own battle passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables that are unique to what is found in the other versions of Apex Legends, and as for how it plays, a specially designed control screen made for touchscreens has been created.

As for when we can expect to get hands-on with the game, that remains unclear. A series of regional beta tests are set to begin later this month in India and the Philippines, but there are plans to roll the game out to more regions as the year progresses. More information regarding the game is also set to be revealed as the title gets closer to launch.

Check out a few images from the game below.