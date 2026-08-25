Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy shows off ahead of its upcoming release

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There are only a few days left before the highly anticipated Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is released. This spin-off shifts the focus from the Rune siblings to the character Sophia. It will be a significantly more action-packed adventure where stealth is now replaced by intense combat.

Sophia embarks on a mysterious adventure, and at Gamescom Opening Night, we got a brand-new trailer that's sure to get us even more excited for the upcoming release. Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is being developed, just like its predecessors, by Asobo Studio, and will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X on the 27th - just two short days from now.