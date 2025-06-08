Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy reveals first trailer at Xbox Games Showcase

One of the first big trailers kicking off the Xbox Games Showcase today gave us a different take on the A Plague Tale universe, in Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy.

Opening with our protagonist Sophia, the trailer follows a golden thread, while showing Sophia travelling through a populated city, stabbing a man in the guts, and a gladiatorial arena, all part of the new world we'll get to check out in 2026.

The game takes place fourteen years before the events of A Plague Tale: Requiem. It looks to be a bit more action-heavy than the earlier two games, but Asobo and Focus are very much keeping their cards close to their chest for now.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy arrives in 2026 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.