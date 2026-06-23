Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Preview: Every blow leaves a taste of blood and adventure

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I remember that A Plague Tale: Innocence was one of those games that ties a knot in your stomach, for several reasons. Perhaps the main one is that I've always found rats to be creatures far too clever to the point of being almost cruel, and the second is that in that game, stealth was the core mechanic, as you controlled a teenage girl, Amicia de Rune, whilst she accompanied and saved her brother Hugo in medieval France. When its sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, arrived, there was still some of that stealth, but Amicia had grown up, and with that came her determination to do whatever it took to keep her loved ones safe.

She also found much of that determination in a key character from Requiem: Sophia, the pirate ship's captain who also acted as an almost maternal figure to the siblings, and who hinted that there was much more to her than the 2022 game revealed. Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy fills that gap in the story, whilst also enriching the entire backstory of Asobo Studio's work. Fifteen years before the events of the game, we now take control of a young Sophia as she takes charge of her own destiny.

The preview we had access to let us play through two intermediate chapters of the story, in which Sophia and a fellow adventurer named Leni explore together the ruins of the island of Minos, where, according to legend, the Minotaur of Greek mythology once lived. Also on the island is a band of outlaws called the Viper, who appear to be searching for something amongst the ruins as well.

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The demo focused on three main aspects. First and foremost, it showcased the impressive technical prowess of Resonance: the environments of the Greek island, its ruins and its vegetation are crafted with great care and attention to detail. And it's not just the models: there's an elegant level design, featuring several interconnected routes for navigating the environment, allowing you to approach the inevitable encounters with enemies however you choose. There's also a certain degree of verticality, although it's true that for now this is limited to a high vantage point from which to ambush an unsuspecting pirate. Whilst there are several ways to reach these areas, the environment is designed in 'rooms' where you can engage in combat, find a collectable or a puzzle piece, and then move on to the next one. There are no open spaces as such, which in this case seems to work in the game's favour, keeping you focused on the action and following the clues.

The combat system doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it's very solid. Sophia can attack by wielding two blades, dodge and parry, depending on the type of attack she receives. To deal damage to enemies, you must first break their guard, and this can be achieved by getting behind them, feinting, or landing a proper 'Spartan kick', which works quite well against shield-wielding foes. Nothing we haven't seen before, but you can add small passive boosts to your attacks and parries by finding accessories and collectables scattered across the map, which activate automatically. You can also upgrade special abilities using Resonance points, which seem to channel an ancient power from within Sophia to grant her a 'second presence' to assist her. In practice, these abilities enhance the counter-attack following a perfect dodge or parry, or allow you to absorb the next blow you receive. In the preview, all this is fairly limited, but the progression paths and the number of points needed to upgrade the protagonist suggest a rich and more complex system. Although the game supports keyboard and mouse, I'd recommend playing with a controller, as it suits the experience much better.

The island is a labyrinth in its own right, where you'll need to explore its ruined buildings, clearing a path to the next one. To do this, Sophia has an artefact: an ancient sphere that reveals the puzzles and uses light to unravel them. Although the game build contained several of these, they all seemed more or less manageable, provided you devoted a bit of your time and brainpower to them. If any of them seemed insurmountable at first glance, you could consult a journal where she'd jotted down the clues. It's as if you were reliving the quest for the Holy Grail in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, but with two women in the 14th century.

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After completing a series of puzzles, we suddenly find ourselves in a sequence where we control Theseus, a warrior from antiquity (could it be THAT Theseus from the myth?) whose fate seems linked to Sophia's across time and space. Incidentally - and this has already given my interest in the game a massive boost ahead of its release on 27 August - the sequence where you control Theseus features choral music that is truly breath-taking. It's among the best I've heard in a game for a long time.

Thanks to Theseus and his knowledge of the past, and following a confrontation with our former band of pirates, we end up in the depths of the island, where the game reminds us that A Plague Tale is an adventure that occasionally plunges us into terror. Without going into too much detail, I'll just say that what lurks beneath the island is something far stranger and more terrifying than a swarm of rats afflicted by the Taint. And at the same time, I can't help but see that there's a connection to a greater whole. Asobo Studio manages to pull off the perfect transition from making us feel like an unstoppable action heroine to having us terrified ten minutes later, darting between beams of light and avoiding the shadows whilst praying for our lives.

That's just how powerful this first experience with Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy has been, and now I'm even more eager to embark on this adventure when it arrives on 27 August.