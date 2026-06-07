Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is set to deliver plenty of action and drama in late August

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The barrage of announcements and trailers at the Xbox Games Showcase leaves no time to catch your breath, and immediately following the announcement of Halo: Campaign Evolved, we were treated to the magnificent artwork of Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy.

The title from Asobo Studio is now entering the final stages of development, and has presented us with an action-packed trailer, having clearly taken note of the improvements made to the series in this regard with A Plague Tale: Requiem, and with a style very similar to that recently offered by the young Bond in 007 First Light.

But more gameplay wasn't the only thing they had to show us today. It has also been confirmed that Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will launch on 27 August on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox on PC), Xbox Series, Xbox Cloud, and PlayStation 5. Check out the trailer and new screenshots below.